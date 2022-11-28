Crypto.com Coin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00014753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $75.77 million and approximately $152,992.51 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.68 or 0.07390303 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00483788 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.78 or 0.29426277 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
