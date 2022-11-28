Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.83. 7,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,517. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

