Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.46. 6,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.05. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

