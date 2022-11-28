CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 2,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 524,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 2.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

