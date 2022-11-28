Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.