DataHighway Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00020426 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $105.51 million and approximately $90,450.60 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,923,767 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.49020743 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,370.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.