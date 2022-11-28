DEI Price Up 13.4% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. DEI has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $7,208.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00456523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001291 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.