Dero Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00023318 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.34 million and approximately $132,671.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00456491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00118494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00832954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00678731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00258458 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,067,817 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

