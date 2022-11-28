dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.86 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $201.86 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00073329 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

