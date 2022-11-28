DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 4.9%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 20,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,108,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
DLocal Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Featured Stories
