DNB Markets Lowers L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of LBGUF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $45.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Get L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) alerts:

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.