Dodge & Cox Buys 1,511,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,383,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.26. 275,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,832,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.