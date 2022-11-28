Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,936 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 8.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,243,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.85. 35,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $99.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

