Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,148,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.60% of Celanese worth $840,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Down 2.9 %

Celanese stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.56. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

