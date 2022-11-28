Dodge & Cox Has $3.34 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.93% of Comcast worth $3,341,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 15,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 20.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,697. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

