Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $568,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $118.30. 10,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,528. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.