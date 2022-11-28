Dodge & Cox Sells 161,138 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,919,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 161,138 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.62% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,878,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.71. 130,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

