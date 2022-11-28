Dodge & Cox Sells 189,625 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,625 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,083,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNH traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $535.21. 17,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $439.22 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

