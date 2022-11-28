Dodge & Cox Sells 710,270 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,654,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 710,270 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 3.0% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $4,388,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Shares of CI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.61. 15,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.42. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

