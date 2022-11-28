Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,552,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650,686 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.31% of Baker Hughes worth $679,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.