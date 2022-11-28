Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

Drone Delivery Canada stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

