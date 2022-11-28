Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 40060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market cap of C$73.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

