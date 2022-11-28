Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Set at $124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.
Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of DY stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $10,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.