Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Set at $124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $10,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

