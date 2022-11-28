E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,431.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E.On from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.50 ($9.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.