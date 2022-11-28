Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:EIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
