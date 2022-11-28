Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE:EIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Point Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

