eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $543.39 million and $12.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00668979 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00255756 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00055198 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,237,810,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,237,829,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
