Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Garry Hounsell Buys 500,000 Shares

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Rating) insider Garry Hounsell purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$302,000.00 ($200,000.00).
Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Electro Optic Systems
Read More
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.