Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Garry Hounsell Buys 500,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOSGet Rating) insider Garry Hounsell purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$302,000.00 ($200,000.00).

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

