Elgethun Capital Management Buys 227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179,824. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

