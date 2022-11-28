Elgethun Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 4,393,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 819,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,245. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

