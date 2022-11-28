Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $42.39 or 0.00261962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $20.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009480 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,751,456 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

