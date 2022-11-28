Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.09 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $177.59 or 0.01098771 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.09 billion and approximately $1.27 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.5460777 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,341,062.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

