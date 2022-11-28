Enegra (EGX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $172.48 or 0.01064500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $14.66 billion and approximately $1.26 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 176.90776669 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,633,172.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

