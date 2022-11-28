Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Down 92.2% in November

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Energem Price Performance

ENCP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Energem has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENCP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energem during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

