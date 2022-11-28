Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 751,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,355,395 shares.The stock last traded at $89.63 and had previously closed at $91.87.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

