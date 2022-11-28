Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

