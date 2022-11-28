Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

