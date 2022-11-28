Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target Cut to €11.00

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.27) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

