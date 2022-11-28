Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €19.10 ($19.49) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.12) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA EVK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €18.97 ($19.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,644 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.45. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.