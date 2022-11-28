Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

