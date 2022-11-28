Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.98. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exscientia by 33.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

