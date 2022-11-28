Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.98. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
EXAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
