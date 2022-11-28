FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.38.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $455.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

