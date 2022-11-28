Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Declares Dividend of $43.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 43.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.6 %

FMBL stock traded down $50.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7,750.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52-week low of $7,525.00 and a 52-week high of $8,275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,877.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,862.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $961 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $209.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

