Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.45 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $45.57 million and $9.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00076379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

