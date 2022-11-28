FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 3.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 70,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,599,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 6.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

