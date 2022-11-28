Financial Comparison: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) vs. Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 53.98% 14.11% 9.88% Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Santa Fe Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Santa Fe Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 9.08 $21.00 million $2.09 8.14 Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

