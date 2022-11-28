First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCP opened at $20.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.