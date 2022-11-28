First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 333.3% in November

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,833,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

FPA stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

