First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 1,408.7% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 1,408.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

DALI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

