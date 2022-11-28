First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.