First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 582.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 424,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 362,284 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $19,517,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 96.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,461. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $92.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

